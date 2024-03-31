Short Interest in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Drops By 17.1%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 64.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 189,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ WESTW opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.