Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 17.4%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 6,561,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,201.0 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Zalando has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.