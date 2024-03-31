Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 17.4%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 6,561,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,201.0 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Zalando has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $41.90.
Zalando Company Profile
