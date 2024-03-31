Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Increases By 23.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,259,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 29th total of 2,632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 571.9 days.
ZIP Trading Down 11.4 %
OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.87 on Friday. ZIP has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
About ZIP
