Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Increases By 23.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,259,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 29th total of 2,632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 571.9 days.

ZIP Trading Down 11.4 %

OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.87 on Friday. ZIP has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

