Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 29th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
SLVTF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.