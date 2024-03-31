Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 55.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.46 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

