Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIXGF opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. Sixt has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Get Sixt alerts:

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.