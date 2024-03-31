Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

SWKS opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

