SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 29th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMC stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SMC will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.