Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
NYSE SNN opened at $25.36 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
