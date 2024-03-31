Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NYSE SNN opened at $25.36 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

