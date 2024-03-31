SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Sells C$4,991,646.57 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total transaction of C$4,991,646.57.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
