SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Sells C$4,991,646.57 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total transaction of C$4,991,646.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

