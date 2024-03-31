Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.89. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3,874 shares.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of -0.25.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $39,931.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 328,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,554.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,969 shares of company stock worth $183,049. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sono-Tek by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

