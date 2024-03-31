South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South32 Trading Up 0.9 %

South32 stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

South32 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

