Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Holdings Cut by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,513 shares of company stock worth $109,477. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.