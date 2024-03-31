SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $88.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

