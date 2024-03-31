SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.