Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.08

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.08 and traded as high as C$35.07. Spin Master shares last traded at C$34.66, with a volume of 78,093 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.22.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9905091 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

