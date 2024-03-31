Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $263.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $128.57 and a fifty-two week high of $278.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

