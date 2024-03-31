SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Short Interest Up 54.6% in March

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 29th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQZB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.70.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

