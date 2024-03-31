SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SSE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

