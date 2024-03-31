Standard Bank Group Limited (SGBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on April 25th

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

