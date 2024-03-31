Standard Bank Group Limited (SGBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on April 25th

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Standard Bank Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
About Standard Bank Group
