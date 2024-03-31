Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Down 1.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 116,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 145,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$282.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.75.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

