State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.7 %

ON opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

