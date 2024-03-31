STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $2.66 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.
About STEP Energy Services
