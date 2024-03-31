STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $2.66 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.