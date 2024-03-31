StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

