StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
About voxeljet
