StockNews.com Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $565.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

