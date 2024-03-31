Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

