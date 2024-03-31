Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.