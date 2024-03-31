Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

