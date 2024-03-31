Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after buying an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.