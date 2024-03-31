Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

