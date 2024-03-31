Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

