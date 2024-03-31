Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $9.03 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

