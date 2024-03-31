Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,349,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GAPR opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.