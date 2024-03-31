Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

