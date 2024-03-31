Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVS opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

