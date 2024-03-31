Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

