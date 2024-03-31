Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

