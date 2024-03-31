Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

