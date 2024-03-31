Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

