Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.