Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 414,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

