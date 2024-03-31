Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. International Paper makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

