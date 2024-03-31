Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.