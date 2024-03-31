Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

