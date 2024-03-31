Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 191,461 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

