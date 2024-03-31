Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,932 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TELUS by 125,940.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.01 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.