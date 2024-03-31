Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BMY opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

