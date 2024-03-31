Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $170.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

