Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

