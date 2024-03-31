Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,517 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 10.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

GJUN stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

